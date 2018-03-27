AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.947918839549 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

ABC stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $18,458.79, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $1,997,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,091,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,589 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-amerisourcebergen-abc-stock-price-updated.html.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.