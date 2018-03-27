Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News coverage about Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 45.9243604407392 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,266. The company has a market cap of $180,838.25, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.19 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $98.72 to $102.48 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, UBS upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.02.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

