Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lonestar Resources US earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 44.7104486212622 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LONE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 5,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Several research firms have commented on LONE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana.

