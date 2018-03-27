Resonant (RESN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resonant earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5525352772751 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Resonant alerts:

RESN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,815. Resonant has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.99, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 3,315.93% and a negative return on equity of 126.81%. equities analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RESN. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Securities set a $14.00 price target on Resonant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $39,691.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,663.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $41,778.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,073 shares in the company, valued at $386,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $199,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-resonant-resn-stock-price-updated.html.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.