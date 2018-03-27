Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Santander Consumer USA (SC) Share Price

News headlines about Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Santander Consumer USA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1562263893134 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE SC) traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. 2,069,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,646. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $5,733.67, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

