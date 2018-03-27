Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bunge (BG) Share Price

Media stories about Bunge (NYSE:BG) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bunge earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8917192152218 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens raised Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Bunge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

BG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 834,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,694. Bunge has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $10,203.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.81). Bunge had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.74%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

