Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact McDermott International (MDR) Stock Price

News coverage about McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. McDermott International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.1586093904671 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MDR stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,900.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.68. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.57 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that McDermott International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of McDermott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.80 price target (up previously from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

