The ONE Group (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.24

Media headlines about The ONE Group (NASDAQ:STKS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The ONE Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.8227083461958 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,495. The ONE Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.31, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

In other The ONE Group news, insider David Kanen bought 100,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $224,561.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 304,971 shares of company stock valued at $679,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: STK Units, Food and Beverage Hospitality Management Agreements, and Other Concepts. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

