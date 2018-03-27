Red Hat (RHT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Red Hat earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the open-source software company an impact score of 46.3436673536533 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $152.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

RHT stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $154.42. 9,216,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,178.94, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06. Red Hat has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $167.36.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Red Hat will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

