Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RSP Permian (RSPP) Share Price

Headlines about RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RSP Permian earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.4045670874072 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSPP. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $50.00 target price on RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RSP Permian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

RSP Permian (NYSE RSPP) traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.11. 3,733,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RSP Permian has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,020.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.71 million. equities analysts expect that RSP Permian will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,272,162.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $1,741,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,968,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,468,250.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,033. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

