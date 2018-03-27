Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA) Share Price

News stories about BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0523876203233 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FRA stock remained flat at $$14.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,151. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

