Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Share Price

Media headlines about DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DLH earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 43.1826166573271 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

DLHC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.20. DLH has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.09%. equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DLH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

In other DLH news, Director William H. Alderman sold 16,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,132.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 7,150 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,966 shares of company stock worth $1,402,187. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

