Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Share Price

Press coverage about EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EQT Midstream Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.7364711265317 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on EQT Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.30.

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE EQM) traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.31. 375,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $4,627.81, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.27). EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

