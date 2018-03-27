Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) Share Price

Media coverage about First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2139110569983 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

FFA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,013. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and gains and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities.

