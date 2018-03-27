Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Logitech (LOGI) Share Price

Headlines about Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Logitech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.2422154749422 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Logitech from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Logitech (LOGI) traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. 323,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,161. Logitech has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $6,059.24, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Logitech had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $812.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.47 million. equities analysts expect that Logitech will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcel Stolk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $789,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP L Joseph Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,673 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,204. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Logitech Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

