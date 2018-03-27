Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MEDNAX (MD) Stock Price

Media headlines about MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MEDNAX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1473401891562 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 425,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,575. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $5,101.54, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $910.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.69.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $175,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

