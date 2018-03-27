Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ally Financial (ALLY) Share Price

News headlines about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1151975027379 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,533. The firm has a market cap of $11,277.97, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 13.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

