Altice USA (ATUS) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altice USA earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4407752214862 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ATUS stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.49.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

