Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FB Financial (FBK) Share Price

Media stories about FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FB Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.366342978973 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,214.40, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 million. equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation is the holding company for FirstBank (the Bank). The Company and the Bank are engaged in the business of banking and provide a full range of financial services. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia.

