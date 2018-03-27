Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Price

News stories about Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Myriad Genetics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.9477162336829 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MYGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $2,013.78, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 37,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,515,573.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $118,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,533 shares of company stock worth $2,133,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-myriad-genetics-mygn-stock-price.html.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.