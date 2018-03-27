Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Revolution Lighting Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.5492551702497 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RVLT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.17.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVLT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Lighting Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

In other Revolution Lighting Technologies news, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Depalma bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,095,000 shares of company stock worth $3,927,450. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.

