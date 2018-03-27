Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect State Auto Financial (STFC) Share Price

Press coverage about State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. State Auto Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1098384289378 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,212.64, a P/E ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. State Auto Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, insider Kim Burton Garland purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $256,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa A. Centers sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $29,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,691 shares of company stock worth $352,777 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

