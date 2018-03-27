Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact A Schulman (SHLM) Stock Price

News stories about A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A Schulman earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.702298496224 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get A Schulman alerts:

SHLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A Schulman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on A Schulman from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Longbow Research downgraded A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A Schulman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A Schulman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of SHLM stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. A Schulman has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.03, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. A Schulman had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that A Schulman will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-a-schulman-shlm-stock-price.html.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

Receive News & Ratings for A Schulman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A Schulman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.