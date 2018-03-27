The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Cheesecake Factory earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.3755608825672 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,168.30, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.80 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. The Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $274,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

