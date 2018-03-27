Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Histogenics (HSGX) Share Price

Media coverage about Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Histogenics earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.185682273802 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Histogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

HSGX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,880. Histogenics has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. sell-side analysts expect that Histogenics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace. The Company’s product candidate, NeoCart utilizes various aspects of regenerative medicine platform to develop a tissue implant intended to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

