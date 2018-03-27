Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HP (HPQ) Stock Price

Media stories about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HP earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the computer maker an impact score of 45.8443634446835 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

HPQ stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 14,986,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,946,294. HP has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,864.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that HP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

In other HP news, insider Marie Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $253,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 545,699 shares of company stock worth $12,306,389. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

