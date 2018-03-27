Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News articles about Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ollie's Bargain Outlet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0032320314574 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $3,591.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

In other news, CFO John W. Swygert sold 60,000 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 9,116 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $508,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,742 shares of company stock worth $8,699,718 over the last three months. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-ollies-bargain-outlet-olli-share-price-updated.html.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.