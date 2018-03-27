Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Stock Price

News headlines about Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle West Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9999615551336 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

PNW stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 741,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,693.55, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $73.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,918,149.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $7,474,097.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Hatfield sold 2,145 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $163,320.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,110 shares of company stock worth $5,300,760. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

