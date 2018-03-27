Sony (SNE) and Panasonic (PCRFY) Financial Survey

Sony (NYSE: SNE) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sony alerts:

This table compares Sony and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 6.29% 15.00% 2.73% Panasonic 2.22% 9.48% 2.80%

Volatility and Risk

Sony has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panasonic has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Sony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Panasonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Panasonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sony and Panasonic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 4 2 1 2.57 Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sony currently has a consensus target price of $46.92, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Sony’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sony is more favorable than Panasonic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sony and Panasonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $67.89 billion 0.92 $681.58 million $3.68 13.38 Panasonic $67.93 billion 0.53 $1.39 billion $0.67 23.07

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Sony. Sony is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panasonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sony pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sony pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Panasonic pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sony has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Sony beats Panasonic on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Semiconductors, Component, Films, Music, Financial Services and All Other. It is engaged in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures and television programming and the operation of television and digital networks. It is also engaged in the development, production, manufacture and distribution of recorded music and the management and licensing of the words and music of songs. It is also engaged in various financial services businesses, including life and non-life insurance operations, through its Japanese insurance subsidiaries and banking operations through a Japanese banking subsidiary.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices. The Eco Solutions segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, air purifiers and nursing-care-related products. The AVC Networks segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of products, such as aircraft in-flight entertainment systems, personal computers, and social infrastructure systems equipment. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automotive products, energy products, industrial devices and factory solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.