South Jersey Industries (SJI) vs. The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) Head-To-Head Review

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS: HOKCY) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Hong Kong and China Gas and South Jersey Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A South Jersey Industries 0 5 2 0 2.29

South Jersey Industries has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Risk and Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. South Jersey Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. South Jersey Industries pays out -2,240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and South Jersey Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $3.68 billion 8.06 $959.71 million N/A N/A South Jersey Industries $1.24 billion 1.77 -$3.49 million ($0.05) -553.00

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than South Jersey Industries.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A South Jersey Industries -0.28% 7.84% 2.60%

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited is a company principally engaged in production, distribution and marketing of gas, water supply. The Company operates through four segments: the Gas, Water and Related Businesses segment, the New Energy segment, the Property segment, and the Other segments. The Gas, Water and Related Businesses segment is engaged in the gas, water and related businesses including utility businesses in Mainland China, and Hong Kong gas business. Utility businesses in Mainland China include city gas operations, construction of natural gas pipelines and natural gas storage facilities, water supply and wastewater operations. In addition, it also manufactures and sells home appliances, kitchen furnishings, and household goods. Hong Kong gas business includes production, distribution and sales of gas to residential and commercial markets.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream). Its segments include Gas utility operations (SJG), which consist primarily of natural gas distribution; Wholesale energy operations, which include the activities of SJRG and SJEX; SJE, which is involved in both retail gas and retail electric activities; On-Site energy production, which consists of Marina’s thermal energy facility; Appliance service operations, which include SJESP, and Corporate and Services segment, which includes the activities of Midstream.

