Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Given $20.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 175 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP William H. Lagos bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $201,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,218 shares of company stock worth $316,436. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 137.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter worth about $184,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 78.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1,747.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.47, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. sell-side analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

