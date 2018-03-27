Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,188 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,664,477 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $93,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 223,016 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 20.9% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 267,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 27.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 955,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,560. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $33,348.58, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.71 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

In other news, Chairman Gary C. Kelly sold 38,779 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,247,243.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 581,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,670,630.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 20,272 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,047.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,091. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

