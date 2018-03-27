SpaceChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.94 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $32.94 million and approximately $17,696.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00025428 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,991,707 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest. It is not currently possible to buy SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

