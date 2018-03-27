Sparks (CRYPTO:SPK) Price Hits $0.0429 on Exchanges

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Sparks has traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sparks has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $418.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparks coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sparks

Sparks (SPK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro. Sparks’ official website is sparks.gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Sparks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

