Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,773.88, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $56,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $78,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,910.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,940 shares of company stock valued at $182,478. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

