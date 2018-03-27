Barclays Increases Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to GBX 6,300

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 6,100 ($84.28) to GBX 6,300 ($87.04) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPX. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,010 ($83.03) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,530 ($90.22) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($82.90) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($78.75) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,500 ($75.99) to GBX 5,700 ($78.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,152 ($85.00).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 5,675 ($78.41) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 4,681 ($64.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,155 ($85.04). The firm has a market cap of $4,480.00 and a P/E ratio of 3,206.21.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

