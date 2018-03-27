SportyFi (CRYPTO:SPF) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.47 Million

SportyFi (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. SportyFi has a total market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of SportyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003549 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, SportyFi has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00726585 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012554 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00147246 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029177 BTC.

SportyFi Profile

SportyFi was first traded on November 20th, 2017. SportyFi’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,932,091 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyFi is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyFi’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyFi’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyFi’s official Twitter account is @sportyco_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SportyFi

SportyFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase SportyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyFi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

