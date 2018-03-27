Sprouts (SPRTS) Market Cap Achieves $3.36 Million

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $6,362.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Sprouts

Sprouts is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 4,673,887,382,337 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin. The official website for Sprouts is sproutscommunity.wordpress.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sprouts is an SHA256D based hybrid proof of work and proof of stake crypto currency. “

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

