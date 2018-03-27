Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Waypoint Homes earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2972548725969 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) remained flat at $$37.13 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.18. Starwood Waypoint Homes has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,770.00, a PE ratio of -132.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Starwood Waypoint Homes Company Profile

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

