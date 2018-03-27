State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 153,527 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,527 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $92,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,318.10, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 271.19%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

