Statoil ASA (STO) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Statoil ASA were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Statoil ASA during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Statoil ASA during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Statoil ASA by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Statoil ASA by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Statoil ASA by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STO stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77,529.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.98. Statoil ASA has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter. Statoil ASA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.50%. sell-side analysts forecast that Statoil ASA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STO. UBS cut Statoil ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 price objective on Statoil ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Statoil ASA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs raised Statoil ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Statoil ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Statoil ASA Company Profile

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

