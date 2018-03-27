Status Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Status has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Kucoin, ChaoEX and Livecoin. Status has a total market capitalization of $318.27 million and approximately $26.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00725722 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012742 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00149368 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Liqui, IDEX, Tidex, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, Huobi, AEX, BigONE, Cobinhood, ChaoEX and Bitfinex. It is not currently possible to purchase Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

