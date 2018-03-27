Steem Price Reaches $1.72 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00022037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $438.78 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,867.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $877.49 or 0.11232600 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00156379 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.01891000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020483 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016660 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002916 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002413 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 271,853,692 coins and its circulating supply is 254,879,598 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.io. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem.it is a blockchain-based social media platform where anyone can earn rewards by posting relevant content, curating quality content by upvoting and by holding Steem based currencies in a vest fund, which generates interest. There are three main currencies in Steemit: Steem, Steem Power (SP) and Steem Backed Dollars (SBD). Steem is liquid and can be bought in an exchange and converted into steem dollars or steem power. Steem Power is basically Steem that is locked in a vesting fund for 3 months. Users can use steem power to upvote content and get curating rewards. When a user upvotes content his steem power gets depleted and then slowly regenerated. Steem Power holders recieve interest from their holdings. The more Steem Power a voter has the more revenue he'll generate for himself (in form of SP) and for the content creator (In SBD). There is also an incentive to upvote content early, as the rewards are distributed according to time. The earliest votes gets the biggest share of the reward. Steem Backed Dollars are there to protect content creators from volatitlity and can be traded for roughly 1 usd worth of steem, in order to cash out from steem. Converting Steem backed dollars into STEEM takes 5 days. Users also recieve interest from holding SBD. T Steem is a proof of work currency with a scheduled blocktime of 3 seconds. Steem PoW mining is done in rounds of 63 seconds by 21 miners (witnesses). 19 of the miners are pre voted, one is the other with the most computational power, and the last one is selected from a queue of witnesses that did not get on the top 19 voted witnesses. 90% of the block reward is allocated to a vest fund to reward curators and PoW miners, the other 10% are made liquid in the form of steem and are used to reward content creators. Steem gets converted to Steem Backed Dollars and sent to the content creator. “

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

