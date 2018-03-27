Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.53. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 8.67%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $81,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,764.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,248,920. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 36,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

