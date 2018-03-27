Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco worth $69,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 389,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Invesco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 882,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 183,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 141,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 422,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $14,005,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,960.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,448.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,860 shares of company stock worth $15,011,173. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

IVZ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. 578,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,507.56, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Invesco has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.86 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Invesco will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/sterling-capital-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-invesco-ltd-ivz-updated.html.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.