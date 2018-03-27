Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,579,000 after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,099,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 190,135 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $100,064.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 390,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,063,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $261,853.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 398,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,385,505.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,556 shares of company stock worth $1,904,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13,586.64, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/sterling-capital-management-llc-has-1-13-million-holdings-in-ball-co-bll.html.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.