Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 270,575 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,575 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $61,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $3,609,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after buying an additional 474,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

LYV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. 232,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

