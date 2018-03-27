Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,069 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $78,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $9,720,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.85. 142,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $78.89 and a 52 week high of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $31,415.67, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

In other news, insider Gary Norcross sold 293,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $27,661,301.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $8,771,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,256,602 shares of company stock worth $123,478,574. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/sterling-capital-management-llc-sells-10069-shares-of-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-updated.html.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.