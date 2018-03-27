Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,314 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Time Warner worth $55,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWX. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Time Warner in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Time Warner in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in Time Warner by 698.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,142 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Time Warner in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Time Warner in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Time Warner alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TWX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Time Warner in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. UBS raised Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.26 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

TWX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,709. Time Warner Inc has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72,190.86, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $376,218.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/sterling-capital-management-llc-sells-2200-shares-of-time-warner-inc-twx-updated.html.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.