Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Steven Everhart Sells 2,000 Shares

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Steven Everhart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,471.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FMAO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $372.68, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 904.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

